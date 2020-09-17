Kaizer Chiefs announce Gavin Hunt as new coach

Following Middendorp’s axing, Phakaaathi reported that the four times Absa Premiership winning coach was the favourite to replace the German coach.

Reports then emerged that Chiefs were talking to Algerian coach Adel Amrouche, who also confirmed that he was indeed in talks with the Amakhosi hierarchy over the vacant head coach job.

Benni McCarthy, Eric Tinkler, Gordon Igesund and former Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter were also mentioned as possible candidates, but Chiefs have ended speculation by announcing Hunt as the new club head coach.

“Gavin Hunt has been appointed as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. His contract will see him take charge of Amakhosi’s first team for the next three seasons,” read the club statement.

Hunt, who found himself without a job after Bidvest Wits sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, will be the man tasked with bringing the glory days back to Naturena.

Amakhosi have gone for five years without winning any major silverware and their trophy drought has turned them into a subject of jokes from fans of rival teams.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was the latest to take a dig at Chiefs for their failure to win silverware after his side pipped Amakhosi for the Absa Premiership title on the last day, with Chiefs having led the standings from the beginning of the season.

Speculation is that Middendorp and his assistant were fired because of their failure to win the league title.

