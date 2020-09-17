Riekerink, Erasmus and Kutumela scoop last PSL monthly awards

PSL News 17.9.2020 12:13 pm

Khaya Ndubane
Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City celebrates his goal

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink and forward Kermit Erasmus have been named the Absa Premiership  Coach and Player of the Month for August/September, respectively.

The pair are the last recipients of the individual monthly accolades for the recently concluded 2019/20 Absa Premiership season.

Riekerink, who has been named the Coach of the Month for the first since assuming the reigns at the Mother City-based club in November 2019, got the nod after guiding the Citizens to five wins out of their seven games in the bio-bubble since local football’s restart in August. In the process, City scored 10 goals and conceded five goals.

Erasmus, scored in the seven outings for the club, mostly match-winning goals in the process.

“Players such as Themba Zwane, Bradley Ralani and Ricardo Goss, were also mentioned for their great displays during the adjudication process but could not beat Erasmus’ incredible showing, who finished the season with 13 goals to his name,” read a PSL statement in explaining why Erasmus scooped the award.

Meanwhile, Kutumela, the Maritzburg United forward, walked away with the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award for this period.

His stunning low drive from outside the 18-yard area in his club’s 2-2 draw against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, earned him the nod.

2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Month winners:

August: Hlompo Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
September/October: Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)
November: Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)
December: Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)
January: Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)
February: Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)
August/September: Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

