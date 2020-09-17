Riekerink, Erasmus and Kutumela scoop last PSL monthly awards

The pair are the last recipients of the individual monthly accolades for the recently concluded 2019/20 Absa Premiership season.

Riekerink, who has been named the Coach of the Month for the first since assuming the reigns at the Mother City-based club in November 2019, got the nod after guiding the Citizens to five wins out of their seven games in the bio-bubble since local football’s restart in August. In the process, City scored 10 goals and conceded five goals.

Erasmus, scored in the seven outings for the club, mostly match-winning goals in the process.

“Players such as Themba Zwane, Bradley Ralani and Ricardo Goss, were also mentioned for their great displays during the adjudication process but could not beat Erasmus’ incredible showing, who finished the season with 13 goals to his name,” read a PSL statement in explaining why Erasmus scooped the award.

#AbsaPrem Goal of the Month: CONGRATULATIONS to @MaritzburgUtd striker, Thabiso Kutumela. The #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month Winner (August/September 2020) pic.twitter.com/vKNY97TLYL — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Kutumela, the Maritzburg United forward, walked away with the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award for this period.

His stunning low drive from outside the 18-yard area in his club’s 2-2 draw against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, earned him the nod.

2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Month winners:

August: Hlompo Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

September/October: Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

November: Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

December: Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

January: Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

February: Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

August/September: Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

