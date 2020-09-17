Race for promotion heats up

TTM were thrashed 5-1 by the Urban Warriors at the Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday.

With the result, Ajax were able to go level on points with Leopards with both clubs sitting on six points, however, the Cape side hold a better goal difference which puts them on top of the three-team mini log, followed by Lidoda Duvha while TTM are last with no points.

The win against TTM was vital for Ajax coach Calvin Marlin, even though his side started on a wrong foot as Tshakuma went into the break leading 1-0 before Ajax came back with guns blazing in the second stanza to score the five goals.

“It was a very frustrating 45 minutes with the way we played. We were not playing according to instructions and a little bit lack of quality in midfield to get things going. A couple of changes in the first half by bringing the youngster (Dale Wakefield) and that gave us a little bit of speed and emphasis upfront,” said Marlin after the match.

“We made a double change in the second half and the boys came out firing.”

Meanwhile, Lucky Nelukau was once again disappointed with his charges’ display. The TTM coach reckons his players were suffering from fatigue after managing to contain Ajax in the first half.

“It’s tough, we contained them for the first 45 minutes and played good football. Come second half I don’t know (what happened), maybe it’s fatigue, maybe they are tired and thinking of going home. But I will try to motivate them, come Leopards game they will do better,” said Nelukau.

“But I think they are tired, it’s fatigue, they are tired of being in the bio-bubble (Biological Safe Environment).

The clash between Ajax and Leopards on Friday will be crucial for the Mother City outfit to win with the game being their last match in the playoffs, while Leopards still have a match to play against TTM.

