Will Chiefs announce new coach today?

Speculation over who would replace Ernst Middendorp who was fired last week has gone on overdrive since the German was fired. READ: ‘Amrouche can do wonders for Chiefs’, says Botswana star Ditlhokwe While Gavin Hunt had initially been touted as the next man to guide Amakhosi, other candidates have also emerged with the likes of Adel Amrouche, Eric Tinkler, Benni McCarthy and even Gordon Igesund being mentioned as possible candidates.

Phakaaathi has heard that Amakhosi will make pronouncements regarding their search for a new coach on Thursday.

“There could be something said today. But I am not sure at the moment whether it will be the announcement of the new coach or just an update to quell the rumours that have been flying around,” said a source.

Phakaaathi has also heard that Amrouche may have limited his chances of being hired at Naturena by conducting media interviews where he revealed that Amakhosi were indeed talking to him and they started long ago when they had not fired Middendorp.

“I think he jumped the gun that one. You know how the club is protective of its image and for him to reveal such details was careless and may have turned the management off him,” said the source.

Whoever Amakhosi hired will have his work cut out for him and will have to hit the ground running with a five-year drought hanging over their head.

The club’s supporters have meanwhile made it quite clear that they want someone they know and has coached in the PSL before with Hunt being their most preferred with McCarthy and Tinkler also top of their list.

