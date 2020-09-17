Chipezeze responds to Mosimane’s time-wasting claims

The former African coach of the year accused Chipezeze of winding down the clock when the two side met in the third last game of the 2019/20 season.

READ: Binkin urges Safpu to help players affected by Highlands sale

The 30-year-old goalkeeper, however, does not believe he is doing anything wrong as he is only managing the game to help his side get a positive result.

“It’s not antics at all,” Chipezeze was quoted by CAJ News Africa.

“Rather, I call it game management. As a captain, sometimes, if I sense danger coming from our opponents, I have to be smart, tactical, strategic and devise manoeuvres to manage the game.

“It’s not always good to be dictated play by your opponents. We should rather counter their strategy. I call that game management.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.