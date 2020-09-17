PSL News 17.9.2020 11:01 am

Chipezeze responds to Mosimane’s time-wasting claims

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: Elvis Chipezeze of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Polokwane City at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has left Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane frustrated a handful of times when the Limpopo outfit clashed with the Brazilians.

The former African coach of the year accused Chipezeze of winding down the clock when the two side met in the third last game of the 2019/20 season.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper, however, does not believe he is doing anything wrong as he is only managing the game to help his side get a positive result.

“It’s not antics at all,” Chipezeze was quoted by CAJ News Africa.

“Rather, I call it game management. As a captain, sometimes, if I sense danger coming from our opponents, I have to be smart, tactical, strategic and devise manoeuvres to manage the game.

“It’s not always good to be dictated play by your opponents. We should rather counter their strategy. I call that game management.”

