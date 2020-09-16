Give me what’s rightfully mine and the sale will go on says Mnisi on protracted Highlands Park sale

He is adamant that Sukazi cannot take ownership of the club before acquiring full ownership. Sukazi was on radio on Tuesday where he claimed to have the ownership of the Lions of the North.

“I don’t want to comment on that. It’s for him (Sukazi) and those who he has been dealing with to talk about it,” Mnisi told Phakaaathi on Wednesday afternoon.

“Look, I want to say that I’m disappointed with the turn of events and the way this deal has gone wherein things are not happening the way they are supposed to.

“According to my knowledge, and I’m being honest about this, the only time Tim can take ownership of Highlands Park Football Club, or the status thereof is if and only if he has got 100% ownership. And that’s it. And that’s one. Two, I think they are putting the cart before the horse. As much as I understand that they need to prepare (for next season) they cannot touch the Highlands Park players because they are not yet legal owners of Highlands Park. Yes, they might have signed and got the 80% but that doesn’t make them the legal owners. Not as yet.

“And as much as I agree that they need to prepare, the loose ends have not all been tied up. That being that I have not signed any documents because I still want to satisfy myself about what exactly it is that Tim is buying. And I also want to satisfy myself with the financial position of Highlands Park and with all the dealings that have been happening at Highlands Park.

“And lastly, when I say this people take it as a joke but I’m not joking here, I’m saying: until such time that I have put my signature on this particular deal, the deal is not yet on. They will only take ownership once I have signed and that’s a fact. There is nowhere (in any business transaction) that you can say you own something when you don’t have a 100%,” explained Mnisi.

He said he was not deliberately stalling the sale but rather looking out for himself to ensure he gets what’s his in the deal.

“Inasmuch as I wouldn’t want the process to be delayed, I want everyone to meet my obligations. Look, there are a lot of documents that I need and I don’t want to get into a mudslinging contest, let me be supplied with those documents then that’s it.

“If I don’t get those documents even tomorrow’s meeting (with main shareholder Brad Kaftel) is off. If I don’t get what I want I will not go to that meeting.

“I’ve got got my own forensic auditor who wants to look at a few things… I’ve got my own attorney and advocate (who have to look at things). So, I wouldn’t want to be in a situation whereby things are not done the way they are supposed to. And if I’m not respected, then this deal must just not go through. It’s not my intention to frustrate people but at the same time I think I have to fight for my rights. Simple as that.”

