Binkin urges Safpu to help players affected by Highlands sale

Prominent football agent Glyn Binkin has urged the South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu) to step in and aid players like Tapuwa Kapini and Limbikani Mzava after they were dismissed by Highlands Park even though they are still under contract with the club.

The Lions of the North are understood to have been sold to player agent-turned-club-owner, Tim Sukazi, who will rebrand the Tembisa side to TS Galaxy and relocate it to KwaNdebele in Mpumalanga.

“You can’t just throw players out, the players have got existing contracts and I am sure the players’ union will back the players and get behind them in these situations,” Binkin told Phakaaathi.

Binkin suggested that the likelyhood of players having their contracts prematurely terminated is going to increase as Bidvest Wits have also been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and it is understood that a couple of players will be let go.

Binkin says it is important that players have their contracts paid out if they are not in the plans of TTM.

“If you are buying a team I am sure that you inherit all the contracts that exist and you can’t discard players, there has to be an appropriate way of parting ways. I think a lot will still unfold in the next couple of weeks and as far as I am concerned the club has ground on whether to extend contracts or not,” he added.

Asked on any developments with players under his pool of management, the agent was coy and opted to keep his cards close to his chest until some deals have materialised.

“We like to speak about these things once they have happened because it is silly season now and you work hard on certain deals and they don’t happen. I am busy with a couple of opportunities and I have a couple of younger boys from Bidvest Wits who are MDC players and I am also working on a lot of transactions at the moment, none of which are properly finalized.”

