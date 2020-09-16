Hard work and dedication keep veteran Pirates goalie Sandilands going 

Having began his career at SuperSport United in 2004, Sandilands went on to play for the now dissolved Platinum Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns before joining the Buccaneers in 2017.

READ: Mashego tips Sundowns to repeat double treble feat like Pirates

Now at 37 years old, the goalkeeper is eager to keep on going having made number spot his.

“Look, I have been in this game for some time now and I have had the opportunity to be exposed to all the good and bad in our football. But the one thing that has remained consistent in all my years in the game is two things – discipline and hard work! There is no magic wand here. In order to get ahead in this game, you need to be disciplined and be prepared to work hard,” the Bucs shot-stopper told was quoted on the team’s website.

“I approach every season as if it’s my first, I don’t take anything for granted. If there is advise I can give to the younger players it is to put in the work and you will reap the benefits, but cut corners and we know how that story ends.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.