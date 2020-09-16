PSL News 16.9.2020 11:31 am

Hard work and dedication keep veteran Pirates goalie Sandilands going 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Wayne Sandilands of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands has revealed that discipline and hard work are what kept him going in football despite a lot of challenges. For a career that started over 15 years ago, Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands has revealed that discipline and hard work is what has kept him going in football despite a lot of challenges. 

Having began his career at SuperSport United in 2004, Sandilands went on to play for the now dissolved Platinum Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns before joining the Buccaneers in 2017.

Now at 37 years old, the goalkeeper is eager to keep on going having made number spot his.

“Look, I have been in this game for some time now and I have had the opportunity to be exposed to all the good and bad in our football. But the one thing that has remained consistent in all my years in the game is two things – discipline and hard work! There is no magic wand here. In order to get ahead in this game, you need to be disciplined and be prepared to work hard,” the Bucs shot-stopper told was quoted on the team’s website.

“I approach every season as if it’s my first, I don’t take anything for granted. If there is advise I can give to the younger players it is to put in the work and you will reap the benefits, but cut corners and we know how that story ends.”

