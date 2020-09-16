‘It was a game of two halves’, says Ajax striker Rodgers 

Ajax Cape Town striker Eleazor Rodgers says they had to make some changes in their play going into the second half with Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila leading them 1-0 in the relegation/promotion playoffs match at the Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday.

Rodgers admits that Ajax found it difficult to get things going for them in the first 45 minutes, but a quick talk with his teammates going into the second half saw them go on to win the tie 5-1 with the striker scoring a hat-trick on the day.

“It was a game of two halves, we struggled a bit in the first half. The second half we managed to get our heads together connected with the ball created opportunities. My job is to score and I’m very happy that I could score those goals for the team,” said the lanky striker.

“We practiced the whole week on what we should. Like I said we were struggling to get the passes and movements going. We were not in the same page at moments and we sort of rushed a bit. We obviously went in realising that in the 45 minutes we have to come out and show something. I have to applaud my teammates we all put in our heads and efforts. We managed to score a few goals in a few minutes. If we can continue like that then future looks good.”

The win gives the Urban Warriors some hope in their quest for promotion to the Premier Soccer League going into their last game with Black Leopards in Friday.

Ajax and Leopards are level on six points in the three teams mini log, with the Cape side on top due to a better goal difference. Tshakuma, meanwhile, are out of the race for promotion with the club having failed to register any point going into their last game against Lidoda Duvha on Tuesday, 22 October.

