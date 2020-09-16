Sukazi gives update on Highlands Park purchase

Recent reports suggest that the deal between Sukazi and Highlands for the Lions of the North premiership status had fallen through after the Premier Soccer League rejected it due to the section 112 of the companies act.

This was after the League discovered that not all Highlands shareholders agreed with the sale, with Sinky Mnisi, a shareholder, also coming out to say that he is against it.

READ: Mnisi aiming for Highlands Park take over as sale stalls

However, Speaking to SAFM on Wednesday, Sukazi said the deal has been signed and labelled purchasing the Tembisa- based outfit as a big achievement in his life.

Sukazi says the sale is awaiting PSL executive committee approval and also revealed he is responsible for players who still have a contract with Highlands stating a bulk of the players will be kept after the status of the team changes hands.

“This is a big achievement for me and the millions of SA football fans who want something different in our local football, those who want fresh and new ideas,” Sukazi told SAFM.

“The deal is done, it’s signed and sealed. I know there was a tweet yesterday that the deal is off. But some people are sensational and like to create confusion and stories without checking the facts. The PSL letter is clear, they will approve the deal. We can start celebrating.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.