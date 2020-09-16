Chiefs fans’ excitement over Carteron dies as he joins Asian side

There was a lot of excitement on social media after the news that the Frenchman had terminated his contract and paid his buyout clause reported to be around $250 000 (around R4-million) with some immediately linking him with the vacant head coach post at Chiefs. READ: Chiefs fans unhappy about potential Adel Amrouche hiring

But that bubble was quickly burst when it emerged that he had actually joined Saudi Arabia side, Al-Taawon FC where is he is reportedly going to earn around $500 000 (around R8-million).

Carteron was the latest coach to be linked with the job at Naturena left vacant after German Ernst Middendorp was fired last week.

It looks like Amakhosi would have had to break the bank to land the Frenchman who has previously expressed an interest in the job but reportedly couldn’t agree on fees.

Top South African coach, Gavin Hunt was reportedly the club’s favoured candidate and there were reports that he had agreed to a deal with Amakhosi but that has yet to be confirmed either by him or the club.

Algerian Adel Amrouche has also emerged as another likely candidate and he has confirmed that he was speaking to Amakhosi and that he will be in the country next week to assess the situation and facilities at Naturena before making a decision on whether or not to join the country’s most supported club side.

The names of Benni McCarthy and veteran coach, Gordon Igesund have also been bandied about.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.