Rodgers hat-trick helps Ajax slay hapless TTM

An Eleazor Rodgers hat-trick saw Ajax Cape Town coming back from being 1-0 down to win their relegation/promotion clash against Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila 5-1 at the Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Thembisani Nevhulamba had gave TTM a positive with an early goal in the first half, but Ajax bounced back strongly to score all their five goals in the second half.

It all started with an opportunity for Nevhulamba in the opening minutes of the game when his shot went off target, whereas playing a teammate who was a in a better position looked to have been a better option.

Ajax were also able to create a chance in the opening stages after Rodgers found Cohen Stander on the right flank, but the winger’s shot went wide.

TTM’s Nevhulamba redeemed himself following his earlier poor decision by giving the Limpopo side a lead with a volley in the 11th minutes.

TTM looked to be the stronger of the two teams, but Ajax managed to create a clear cut opportunity when a Keagan Johannes cross found Rodgers inside the box, but TTM shot-stopper Tshepo Ramalele was well positioned to make a save in the 24th minute.

Tshakuma came close to doubling their lead in the 40th minute after Modibedi Mokoena snatched the ball away from Ajax defenders, but he was unfortunate to see his shot being denied by the upright with the game going into half-time with TTM in the lead.

Things changed for the better for Ajax, with the side looking more rejuvenated in the second half.

It took only two minutes in the second half for the Urban Warriors to get the equaliser through Siphesihle Mkhize.

Three minutes later, Ajax took the lead with veteran striker Rodgers getting the second goal.

The striker got his brace in the 53rd to extend Ajax’s lead to 3-1.

It got worse for TTM with the side seemingly looking to be out of touch with the game as Ajax got their fourth goal of the match in the hour mark courtesy of Chumani Butsaka.

Rodgers made it 5-1 in the 65th minute from the penalty spot after a TTM defender was judged to have handled the ball inside the box.

The Urban Warriors continued to dominate the game as they kept going forward to get more goals, while Tshakuma’s attempts to try and get back into the game were fruitless.

It ended well for Ajax as they walked away with maximum points on the day.

Ajax are now level with Black with six points in the playoffs standings, but the Urban Warriors top the log because of a superior goal difference.

TTM, meanwhile, are last on the log with the club yet to register any points in the playoffs after three games.

