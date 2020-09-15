Maritzburg willing to sell their top stars for right offers

The likes of keeper Richard Ofori and defender Rushine De Reuck are believed to have wet the appetites of the likes of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Kadodia says they will try to keep everyone but would not block anyone from moving either.

“We will make every effort to keep our best players, that’s our policy,” he told the club’s website. “But we also don’t want to stand in the way of players who feel they want to advance their careers elsewhere.

“We will definitely beef up the squad. We want to have a team that is as competitive as possible and to keep on challenging, whether it’s in the cup or a strong top eight position in the league,” he added.

He said they are also looking at bringing in new players to have a competitive squad for next season.

“We need six or seven new players. Our squad is quite thin and you must understand that Siyanda Xulu left, Miguel Timm, Gabriel Nyoni and Yusuf Jappie are no longer part of the squad, so that has left a bit of a hole.

“We would like to cement our position every season in the top five, that is our goal. Then something can be seen for all our investment. At the moment it’s tough to attract a sponsor because it’s difficult when there are regular fights against relegation,” said Kadodia.

