 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

So much quality, but which is the best Sundowns squad of all?

local soccer 59 mins ago

There are exactly two decades between the first time Mamelodi Sundowns won the league title three times on the spin – between 1997 and 2000 – and now, their latest triumph coming last weekend; another season with three trophies in the bag

Michaelson Gumede 
15 Sep 2020
06:10:42 PM
PREMIUM!
So much quality, but which is the best Sundowns squad of all?

Mamelodi Sundowns winners of the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg, on 05 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The late Ted Dumitru won the league title in 1998 and 1999, before Paul Dolezar completed the last piece of the treble puzzle in 2000. What followed were successful seasons of winning the league here and there, but not until now was there a winning bonanza, with Pitso Mosimane bagging back-to-back-to-back league crowns as the cherry on top, to give Downs the bragging rights as the side with the most league championships in the Premier Soccer League era – edging out close rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who have four titles each. The Sundowns squad of the late 90s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.