Mashego tips Sundowns to repeat double treble feat like Pirates

In Katlego Mashego’s cabinet sits a couple of Absa Premiership gold medals he won during his time with SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, but the most glorious spell in his career came in the 2010/11 season when he won the domestic treble with the Buccaneers – a feat that his former club, Masandawana, have now replicated.

READ: Goss has to fight to take Sundowns number one jersey – Onyango

Sundowns completed their haul of three trophies this past weekend when they added the Nedbank Cup to their Telkom Knockout and Absa Premiership titles.

“Mahoota”, as Mashego was affectionately known in his heydays, is of the view that Pitso Mosimane’s men are good enough to win back-to-back trebles.

“It does not end, that is the thing with success, you want to be like this the whole time and I think coach Pitso shares the same sentiments because he is a successful coach and he always wins. This is a huge achievement but it is also a stepping stone because I am sure he would want to go on and win 15 league titles with Sundowns and probably win the treble once again next season with Sundowns. Pirates won the treble back-to-back and I am sure that’s what Sundowns want,” Mashego told Phakaaathi.

However, Mashego insists that there is no blueprint for winning back-to-back trebles.

“There is no formula to say if you do this and that you will be able to defend the title. You can only speak about how to successfully repeat the treble after you have won it again. Sundowns have really got a strong team going into the new season, they have got the right players and they are hungry for more titles,” said Mashego.

“Going into this coming season with the players that they have and the hunger that the team has, they do stand a good chance of winning the treble again and they can probably win the league with more points than they did this season,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.