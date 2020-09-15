What matters most is what we achieve as a team, says Pirates’ Mhango 

Gabadinho Mhango might have walked away with the Premier Soccer League Top Goal Scorer award, but the Orlando Pirates striker says that doesn’t really mean anything if there is nothing that has been achieved as a team.

The Malawian international finished as this season’s joint top scorer with Highlands Park’s Peter Shalulile, with the pair scoring 16 goals each. However, his team finished the season without silverware.

“You can win a Top Goal Scorer award but at the end of the day, what matters most is what we achieve as a team. This club is due a trophy and it’s up to all of us to make it happen. I truly believe that with the players that we have we can achieve whatever we set our minds on,” said Mhango.

The goal-poacher has also rated his goals this season.

“All goals are good goals but there are a few that even when you watch them again and again, they leave you saying ‘wow’,” he added.

“I would say my goal against Kaizer Chiefs was good. Oh, and the one against Polokwane City. It’s something that I have been working on at training. I even like to score similar goals when I play Fifa on PlayStation. It’s where I cut onto my right foot and then curl a shot to the top corner.”

Mhango’s goals helped Pirates finish the season in third position on the log with 52 points, seven points behind league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

