Chiefs fans unhappy about potential Adel Amrouche hiring

The former Bidvest Wits mentor has been touted as the next man for the hot seat at Naturena but it looks like that deal will not happen. READ: Are Chiefs going to miss out on Gavin Hunt?

While the Amakhosi fans were expecting the club to announce Hunt on Monday, news emerged that it is now the Algerian mentor who is now the front runner for the position.

But the news were met with disdain by some of the Chiefs fans who went as far as saying if he is hired, they will withdraw their support for the Naturena-based side.

“Should Kaizer Chiefs announce Adel Amrouche I’m going neutral,” wrote @BlaqDawg_11 on Twitter.

@josias_bester was more brutal in his response to the rumours of Amrouche joining the Glamour Boys.

“Good afternoon @KaizerChiefs hope are well guys. Please pass this message to the chairman and the board members that we won’t accept any plumber as our new coach. Forget about Adel Amrouche. If they appoint plumbers we will come to Naturena and fire him.”

But Kenyan sports journalist, Stephen Mukangai has said Amakhosi would be lucky to have Amrouche as he considers him a great coach. Amrouche has coached Kenya’s Harambe Stars in the past.

“Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche set to be named new Kaizer Chiefs coach. Kaizer Chiefs will be lucky to have him. He is a very good coach,” wrote Mukangai.

The 52-year-old Amrouche is currently the coach of the Botswana national team and has also been with Kenya and Burundi.

In am interview with KickOff.com on Monday, Amrouche confirmed that he has been approached by Amakhosi and that he would be at Naturena next week to get a feel of things before agreeing to anything with the club.

While he has coached at various national teams and clubs around the continent, he doesn’t seem to have a good cup record. Amakhosi desperately need a coach to bring trophies to Naturena, something that hasn’t happened for the past five years now.

