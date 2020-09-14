Lakay lauds Sundowns mental strength in treble winning season

He says there were times where their bodies would give in because of tiredness, more especially in the bio-bubble, where players’ fitness were not at maximum after a lengthy break because of the Coronavirus pandemic, that forced the country into lockdown.

READ: Sports minister congratulates Sundowns on winning treble

“It was difficult, and (there was) the fact that Chiefs won their second game against Polokwane City and we drew our first two. We had to be mentally strong and we have always been slow starters but in the end we came out on top,” said Lakay.

“Some of us were physically tired but we told ourselves that we will do it. There is this saying that I believe in that says ‘faith without work is dead’. You can tell yourself that you are going to do it mentally but if you don’t put in the effort and the hard work you will not achieve it,” he added.

At the start of the season, Tiyani Mabunda posted on his Instagram page that Masandawana would win the league and at that time, it seemed as though it was impossible to stop Kaizer Chiefs, who sat at the summit of the Absa Premiership standings until the final hour of the campaign where Downs leapfrogged them to the crown. Lakay says that post was what kept them believing and spurred their never-say-die spirit.

“There was a post at the start of season that Tiyani Mabunda put up saying we were going to win the league at the end. It was difficult for all of us but the mental belief that pushed us over the line and won the league, is what stood out the most for all of us,” said Lakay.

“I have been here for two years and I haven’t cemented my place yet. My main goal is to cement my place and then to continue winning trophies with the team and hopefully I can do that and I think I will finish my career here,” he added. Lakay is often called upon from the bench to operate down the left flank.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.