Pirates’ Mhango happy to have proven critics wrong

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango says he didn’t let the negative comments get into his head when he joined Pirates at the beginning of last season, with some people on social media asking why the club signed him.

The Malawian says it was impossible to ignore all the negativity, but he just chose to focus on his game.

“When I joined the club, I read some comments on social media about me. Some people were saying, why sign Mhango, we need a goal scorer not Mhango, and stuff like that. Obviously as players we try as much as possible to avoid reading negative comments but sometimes it’s impossible to ignore them,” Mhango was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

“But I believe in myself and that is why I never allowed the negative voices to get into my head.”

The striker reveals that when the 2019/2020 campaign began he set himself a target of 15 goals, but he went on to score 16 goals – finishing as the league’s joint top scorer with Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.

“Before the season started my target was to score 15 goals. I always believed that I have the ability to score goals and I did just that, but credit must also go to my teammates. I am not alone out there on the field; I have quality players around me who made this all possible.”

