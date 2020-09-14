Ex-Chiefs, Wits defender joins Danish side

Lorenzo Gordinho has joined Danish side Viborg FF, the club confirmed on Monday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits defender has signed a one-year deal with the Danish outfit.

The latest development comes as a good relief for Gordinho, who found himself in the wilderness after Bidvest Wits sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

“Viborg FF strengthens the defensive with 26-year-old Lorenzo Gordinho, who comes to the cathedral city on a contract until the summer of 2022,” read a statement on the club wensite.

“With Lorenzo we get a different type of defender than we have in the squad already. He is fast, dueling strong, is used to playing on the left side of the central defense, and then he comes from a league at a higher level than ours, where he has played many matches.”

Gordinho is excited with the move and said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m very excited, and I am very much looking forward to the challenge here in Viborg. It is a club with ambitions and I have got a really good impression of it all. It is an exciting project with many young players and an offensive style of play, which I look forward to being a part of. We all hope that we can achieve promotion to the Super League, and I will do everything to contribute to that,” said the former Chiefs development player.

