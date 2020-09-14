Highlands Park sale stalls as management squabbles continue

The Lions of the North top are said to be on the verge of being bought by TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi.

Mnisi says he will not allow the sale of the club to go through until he is satisfied that ‘all conditions’ are met.

It is believed that part of Mnisi’s conditions is that his co-shareholders at Highlands must respect him and buy him out.

“I want to show even the new generation that you can get your way even if you are a minority. I will get my way about the sale of the club. I will stand my ground. I will stop whatever is coming to the club with that sale. I don’t know if it is true or not but if it is I will fight it,” Mnisi told Phakaaathi when the news about Highlands’ sale to Galaxy came out.

Meanwhile, Highlands coach Owen da Gama has been linked with the vacant Kaizer Chiefs head coach job.

However, as Phakaaathi reported earlier, Gavin Hunt is the favourite to land the job that was left vacant after Amakhosi sacked coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Barlett.

While Da Gama is still job hunting, his assistant Allan Freeze has joined AmaZulu on a similar role.

The former Platinum Stars coach has joined Usuthu on a one-year contract, with the option for renewal at the end of the campaign.

“I am happy to join the club. I hope I can be a big help to coach Ayanda [Dlamini] and help achieve things for the team,” Freeze is quoted as saying by AmaZulu website.

“AmaZulu are a big institution and team, they come a very long way. Obviously we know that in the past they haven’t been doing well but hopefully we can help the team achieve with the coach.”

