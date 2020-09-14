Sports minister congratulates Sundowns on winning treble

Prior to clinching the league cup, the Brazilians had already won the Telkom Knockout and the Absa Premiership.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Sundowns for achieving the feat.

“Congratulations to ‘Bafana Ba Style’ (Mamelodi Sundowns) for their hard-fought effort in winning the Nedbank Cup and completing their historic domestic treble on Saturday,” read a statement from Mthethwa.

“The team of Patrice Motsepe, founded in 1960 [Sundowns were actually formed in 1970], absorbed the pain of playing in the Bio-Bubble in Gauteng and managed well the strict environment due Government’s Risk Adjustment Strategy (RAS) in containing the spread of COVID-19. And this demonstrated true Championship spirit when they remained focused despite adverse challenges of playing away from their home turf, and in front of their “Ka Bo Yellow” fans.

“Mamelodi Sundowns remained focused whilst playing in a Bio-Bubble environment, which wasn’t easy by managing to demonstrate courage and determination. Well done to Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team, the entire Sundowns Players and Management for their victory. I wish them luck as they now move forward in preparation to represent the country in the CAF Champions League competition for the 7th time in a row next year,” said Minister Mthethwa.

“I take this opportunity as well to congratulate Bloemfontein Celtic for their gallant display despite being runners up in the Nedbank Cup, they have also qualified to participate in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. I wish them the best as they will also be representing the country on the continent.

“In conclusion, my message of appreciation goes out to the South African Football Association (Safa), Premier Soccer league (PSL), Gauteng Provincial Government, City of Joburg for their support in ensuring that all protocols were strictly adhered to in 2 containing the spread of COVID-19 during the wrapping up of the professional football season, and their efforts will never go unnoticed.”

