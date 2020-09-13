Is Doctor Khumalo on his way back to Chiefs?

According to several reports coach Gavin Hunt and Doctor Khumalo are set to take over from Ernst Middendorp and Shaun Bartlett.

Khumalo was part of the panel of analysts dissecting the Nedbank Cup final game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday night.

The former Bafana Bafana playmaker laughed suggestively when he was called the “coach” before the start of the game.

Khumalo has been tipped as Bartlett’s replacement along with SuperSport United man Kwanele Kopo as the second right-hand man to the coach.

