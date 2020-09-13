Mosimane makes bold Langerman claim after Nedbank Cup victory

Mamelodi Sundowns appeared to have breached Premier Soccer League (PSL) rules by including an ineligible player, Tebogo Langerman, in their squad that triumphed over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night.

The Brazilians beat Phunya Sele Sele 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium to win a first domestic treble under Pitso Mosimane. However, that win is now tainted by the defender’s inclusion in the team, as he picked up his fourth consecutive yellow card in Sundowns’ final league game against Black Leopards.

Celtic are understood to have lodged a complaint with the PSL, even though Lux September, communications manager, did not want to confirm whether Celtic did or not lodge a complaint within 30 minutes before the match started or they presented their case after the final whistle.

“I am not in a position to comment about that at all, I don’t want to comment about hypothetical situations in football, those are very dangerous,” September told Phakaaathi, as Sundowns are likely to be fined for contravening the rules.

“I am not aware of that, I will ask the club,” Mosimane said about Langerman’s suspension, who went on to insist that his side did what they had to do on the pitch to win the Nedbank Cup.

“I don’t do administration at the club, I focus on coaching the team. If I have reports on certain issues, of course I can’t be a coach who doesn’t focus and observe those things. The management will have to tell us about all of this but you must win on the pitch. Imagine if we raise the trophy and we celebrate and then there is this thing… I mean really,” said Mosimane.

“My opinion about football is that you must win the football on the pitch. If you have to win outside of the pitch, because now there is something like this or that [I don’t agree with that]. We know how football is, Celtic won the Telkom Knockout with a ball that didn’t cross the line but who talks about it now? They talk about Celtic being the Telkom Knockout finalists in 2012,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.