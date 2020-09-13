My players probably suffered from stage fright – Maduka

Sundowns’ winning goal was scored by Gaston Sirino to collect their third piece of silverware this season, claiming their first domestic treble under head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“At training they looked good and looked confident and most of our talks were for them to play like any other game and play their normal game. It could be that maybe the stage was big but it is one of those things where you go through these kinds of mistakes,” said Maduka.

“Unfortunately sometimes you learn the hard way and that is what happened. We didn’t pitch. If we played the way we normally play, I think we would be talking a different story because even in those patches that we tried to play, we created several chances that we could use to punish Sundowns,” he added.

However, Maduka says he is proud of how his team has performed in the Biologically Safe Environment where they only lost this game to the Brazilians.

“I am so proud of the boys and it was a process for us to get to this stage. It is sad that we lost the game but there are a lot of positives that we take going forward. I am proud of the boys who play football under these circumstances, they did well and we are looking forward to the coming season,” said the Celtic mentor.

