Blow by blow: Bloem Celtic vs Sundowns

Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg, on 05 September 2020

Bloemfontein Celtic take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final at the Orlando Stadium.

Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 79′ Sirino breaks the deadlock. Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 74′ goal kick for Sundowns

– 57′ Sirino’s shot strikes the goalposts

– 53′ throw in for Celtic

– The second half is underway

– Half time: Bloemfontein Celtic 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 44′ Onyango flicks a header directed at goal over the post

– 38′ Sirino fails to find Zwane in the box, goalkeeper Tshabalala intercepts the pass

– 30′ Zwane’s shot is blocked by Celtic goalkeeper

– 23′ corner kick for Sundowns after Celtic clear a cross into their box

– 20′ Celtic player ruled offside

– 7′ both teams going at it trying to control the game

– kickoff!

