Blow by blow: Bloem Celtic vs Sundowns

– Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played
– 79′ Sirino breaks the deadlock. Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 74′ goal kick for Sundowns
– 57′ Sirino’s shot strikes the goalposts
– 53′ throw in for Celtic
– The second half is underway
– Half time: Bloemfontein Celtic 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played
– 44′ Onyango flicks a header directed at goal over the post
– 38′ Sirino fails to find Zwane in the box, goalkeeper Tshabalala intercepts the pass
– 30′ Zwane’s shot is blocked by Celtic goalkeeper
– 23′ corner kick for Sundowns after Celtic clear a cross into their box
– 20′ Celtic player ruled offside
– 7′ both teams going at it trying to control the game
– kickoff!
