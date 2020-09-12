Blow by blow: Bloem Celtic vs Sundowns

– Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 79′ Sirino breaks the deadlock. Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 74′ goal kick for Sundowns

– 57′ Sirino’s shot strikes the goalposts

– 53′ throw in for Celtic

– The second half is underway

– Half time: Bloemfontein Celtic 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 44′ Onyango flicks a header directed at goal over the post

– 38′ Sirino fails to find Zwane in the box, goalkeeper Tshabalala intercepts the pass

– 30′ Zwane’s shot is blocked by Celtic goalkeeper

– 23′ corner kick for Sundowns after Celtic clear a cross into their box

– 20′ Celtic player ruled offside

– 7′ both teams going at it trying to control the game

– kickoff!

