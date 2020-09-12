Blow by blow: Leopards vs TTM

– 90+’ Musonda scores another goal. Black Leopards 3-1 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

– 90′ five minutes of added time will be played

– 80′ both sides trying to get a goal with 10 minutes left on the clock

– 66′ Ngambi makes way for Ndlovu, substitution for Leopards

– 51′ Ndlovu fouls Ngambi who needs medical treatment

– Half time: Black Leopards 2-1 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

– 45′ Masia extends Leopards’ lead. Black Leopards 2-1 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

– 44′ TTM finds an equaliser. Black Leopards 1-1 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

– 35′ Makgwetla misses a chance to double the scoring

– 20′ Musonda scores for Leopards. Black Leopards 1-0 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

– 13′ Ndlovu denies TTM a goal

– 3′ Ngambi’s header goes wide

– kickoff! The game is underway

