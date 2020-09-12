Celtic get Pfumbidzai boost before Sundowns clash

Pfumbidzai couldn’t join the club to play the remaining games in the 2019/2020 season due to travel restrictions imposed by the South African government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The left-back had travelled to Zimbabwe earlier in the year to receive treatment for an injury that needed surgery to correct. Once the 27-year-old was healed he couldn’t travel back into South Africa from Zimbabwe due to the lockdown which restricted travelling between countries.

Pfumbidzai posted a picture of himself at the airport in Zimbabwe where he was set to fly out to South Africa on Friday.

The Warriors player had previously revealed how disappointed he was that he couldn’t travel back into South Africa to help his side finish the season on a high note.

