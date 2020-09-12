PSL News 12.9.2020 10:02 am

Celtic get Pfumbidzai boost before Sundowns clash

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Celtic get Pfumbidzai boost before Sundowns clash

Ronald Pfumbidzai of Celtics and Ovidy Karuru of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and AmaZulu FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on April 08, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

Warriors defender Ronald Pfumbidzai could feature for Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday afternoon in the Nedbank Cup.

Pfumbidzai couldn’t join the club to play the remaining games in the 2019/2020 season due to travel restrictions imposed by the South African government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

READ: Injuries threaten Sundowns Nedbank Cup bid

The left-back had travelled to Zimbabwe earlier in the year to receive treatment for an injury that needed surgery to correct. Once the 27-year-old was healed he couldn’t travel back into South Africa from Zimbabwe due to the lockdown which restricted travelling between countries.

Pfumbidzai posted a picture of himself at the airport in Zimbabwe where he was set to fly out to South Africa on Friday.

The Warriors player had previously revealed how disappointed he was that he couldn’t travel back into South Africa to help his side finish the season on a high note.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition