Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Injuries threaten Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup bid

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed he could be without some of his star players in the Nedbank Cup final.

Sundowns will take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the final of the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday afternoon, but Mosimane has a selection headache, with five of his stars waiting for medical clearance before they can be allowed to feature in the match.

Gaston Sirino, Mosa Lebusa, Denis Onyango, Ricardo Nascimento and Andile Jali could miss the clash against Celtic as they are struggling with injuries.

“We have a few niggling injures, which is normal. When you come from a battle, you come out with wounded soldiers and deep scars,” Mosimane told the media.

“So we rested a few guys that are not yet back from injury. Sirino has a niggling injury, we don’t know if he’ll make it.

“Denis is training well, so hopefully he’s okay. Mosa has not started training, probably [soon] you never know. It’s just minor knocks when you come from a game, but nothing big.

“Ricardo has a wrist that’s also giving him problems, that’s why he’s been playing with a wrist band. But I don’t know, we should be okay by Saturday.”

