SuperSport admit interest in Wits midfield trio

SuperSport United Chief Executive Officer Stan Matthews has confirmed that the Tshwane club are interested in signing either Phathushedzo Nange, Thabang Monare or Cole Alexander, with the trio available following the sale of Bidvest Wits to Limpopo outfit TTM.

Matsantsantsa want to add some experience to their midfield, following the departure of Dean Furman, who returned to England for the birth of his first child and has since signed for Carlisle United.

“I want to try and strengthen in midfield. If you look at the team we have (Onismor) Bhasera, Bongani Khumalo, Clayton Daniels. Up front we have Bradley Grobler and (Iqraam) Rayners and (Thamsanqa) Gabuza. But in midfield we have Jessie Don, Jamie Webber, Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, they are all 22 or 23 years old. We need a bit more experience.

“Nange, Monare, or Alexander, one of those three would be interesting to us.”

Monare has also been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but they are still awaiting the outcome of their appeal against a two-window transfer ban from Fifa.

Matthews also confirmed that SuperSport had signed Zimbabwean George Chigova from Polokwane City as back up to number one ‘keeper Ronwen Williams, while Chigova’s compatriot Washington Arubi has left the club after his contract ended.

“We have signed him (Chigova) on a two-year deal, he has been with us before and is an experienced ‘keeper.

“Ronwen (Williams) is the number one George knows what he is competing against and it was important to have someone with his experience. If Ronwen is out injured we will need someone to step out. Boalefa Pule, SuperSport’s other goalkeeper, is also still with the club.”

