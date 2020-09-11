TTM looking to rectify mistakes against Leopards 

Nelukau was let down by his charges’ defence during the 3-2 loss to Ajax Cape Town in their opening game.

TTM were dealt to a major blow when they let slip a 2-1 lead. Thembisani Nevhulamba’s strike cancelled out Eleazor Rodgers opening goal, before Tebogo Thangwane put them in the lead. However, Ajax responded strongly with Sonwabile Mfencane and Keagan Johannes to win the 3-2 at the end.

“I’m very much disappointed (with the Ajax game) but I will go back to the bubble, sit down with them (the players) and motivate them. I was crying about scoring, we went back and tried to go there (to score). But now the problem is with the defence, a lack of concentration,” said the TTM coach.

Tshakuma are the only side in the playoffs to have not registered any points and they occupy last place in the three teams mini league table.

Leopards and Ajax are level on three points, but Lidoda Duvha are on top spot with a better goal difference.

Going into this game, a win for Tshakuma will give a good chance to fight for promotion, while a victory for Leopards will put them in good position to save their status after two rounds of games.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 3pm.

