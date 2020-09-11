Hunt edges closer to Kaizer Chiefs job

Chiefs fired Middendorp after the club missed out on the league championship title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the season.

Now a source close to Chiefs tells Phakaaathi that the Chiefs management is in agreement that Hunt is the man to take the club to back to its former glory.

“There was a debate on whether or not to recall former coach Stuart Baxter, but in the end they agreed that Gavin is the man,” said the source.

“What works in Gavin’s favour is the fact that he believes in youngsters and the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] said a long time ago that his vision is to shift away from buying expensive players from other clubs, only for them to fail at Chiefs. He wants the development academy to feed the senior team, hence he appointed Steve Komphela because he has an eye for young talent, but that project did not work out.”

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier this week, Hunt insists he has not spoken to Chiefs about taking over as head coach, following Middendorp’s sacking on Wednesday.

“No one (from Chiefs) has spoken to me,” said Hunt when contacted by Phakaaathi.

The source however, insists that Hunt will lead Chiefs next season.

“It’s a norm in football that clubs and potential targets to deny everything especially when talks have not been concluded, but expect an announcement soon,” concluded the source.

