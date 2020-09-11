Safa to bid for first Caf Women Champions League

The SA Football Association (Safa) has expressed its interest in hosting the first Confederation of African Football (Caf) Women Champions League tournament and will submit the bid after their National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday.

READ MORE: Top CAF competitions postponed again after virus spike

Caf on Thursday issued a statement confirming the start of the first edition of the tournament in 2021.

The first edition will comprise of eight teams, qualifiers from Caf zonal competition winners, and also including the hosts.

Speaking after the Caf meeting, Safa president and Caf vice-president, Danny Jordaan welcomed the announcement.

“With most of our Banyana Banyana players playing overseas, South Africa will be looking to qualify for their second consecutive FIFA World Cup in 2023 after the France 2019 expedition. These are exciting times for women’s football, not only in South Africa but on the continent,” said Jordaan, as quoted by the Safa website.

Jordaan added that the Caf Women’s Club Champions League will give further incentives for the Safa Women’s Premier Football League winners.

Mamelodi Sundowns won the first edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jordaan expressed his satisfaction at the outcome of the Caf meeting as the continental body has endorsed the addition of the number of African teams that will take part in the next FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled for Australia/New Zealand in 2023.

Caf is looking at an increase from the current 3 slots to 5 or 6 teams from Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.