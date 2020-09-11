PSL News 11.9.2020 11:08 am

Khanye calls for player exodus at Chiefs

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Khanye calls for player exodus at Chiefs

Lazalous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs might have sacked coach Ernst Middendorp after they lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns, but Junior Khanye believes management should keep the gate open so more people can leave the club.

Khanye says he was disappointed to see Chiefs lose their place on top of the league table after playing to a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC in their last game of the campaign.

READ MORE: Junior Khanye – The structure of Kaizer Chiefs is dead.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward says Amakhosi made the right decision by sacking Middendorp but he says there are some players who should leave with the German coach.

“Chiefs made the right decision to release the coach,” Khanye told Phakaaathi.

“But firing the coach is not enough, some of the players that were signed at the start of the season, even some that were already there from last season don’t deserve to be at Chiefs.

“They should keep Khune, Ngcobo, Billiat and Frosler, get a good technical team consisting of Zipho Dlangalala, Sam Mbatha, Mandla Mazibuko and Lehlohonolo Seema – with Tinkler and Cavin Johnson in the mix they can build a team around them they players.  Then they can release all the other players and get those that will fit into the playing style of South African football.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition