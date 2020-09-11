Khanye calls for player exodus at Chiefs

Khanye says he was disappointed to see Chiefs lose their place on top of the league table after playing to a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC in their last game of the campaign.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward says Amakhosi made the right decision by sacking Middendorp but he says there are some players who should leave with the German coach.

“Chiefs made the right decision to release the coach,” Khanye told Phakaaathi.

“But firing the coach is not enough, some of the players that were signed at the start of the season, even some that were already there from last season don’t deserve to be at Chiefs.

“They should keep Khune, Ngcobo, Billiat and Frosler, get a good technical team consisting of Zipho Dlangalala, Sam Mbatha, Mandla Mazibuko and Lehlohonolo Seema – with Tinkler and Cavin Johnson in the mix they can build a team around them they players. Then they can release all the other players and get those that will fit into the playing style of South African football.”

