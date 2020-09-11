THE COSAFA SHOW: Evergreen Mweene could play in Nedbank Cup final

Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday and on opposing sides will be Zambia goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene and Lesotho striker Motebang Sera.

LISTEN TO THE COSAFA SHOW HERE!

Mweene will vie for a starting place with fit-again Denis Onyango as he finished the Absa Premiership season in fine form, conceding just once in five matches as the Ugandan gloveman battled with a quad injury.

Mweene has been a stalwart of the African game for almost two decades and recently claimed his fifth South African league title, making him one of the most decorated players in the country.

At the age of 36, some might be thinking of winding down, but as he tells The COSAFA Show, he believes he still has more to give.

“They say with goalkeepers, the older you get, the wiser you get. For me, it is about the love of the game. But you must also listen to your body, when it says it is tired, then you have to make a decision,” Mweene says.

“But I am feeling good at the moment, I think I can push for another three years. I can’t stop playing now when a striker who is 40 years old, James Chamanga, is the top-scorer in Zambia.”

As for his future with the Zambia national team, Mweene is less committal.

“We’ll see, I have to make a decision. But at the moment I am a bit busy. There are a lot of youngsters coming to the fore and I have been with the national team since 2004. I have been up and down in Africa with Sundowns.

“I haven’t had time for my family, but at the end of the day when the country calls … look, I won’t say I will not play for the national team, but at the moment I am not part of the side.”

Sera has enjoyed a strong first season in South Africa’s PSL with South Africa, breaking the hearts of Kaizer Chiefs fans when he helped Siwelele to a 3-1 win recently that helped to derail the AmaKhosi’s league challenge.

He details his first season, including the reaction to his goals against Chiefs back home in Lesotho.

Also on the show this week is Seychelles Football Federation President Elvis Chetty, who has been hard at work with a number of development initiatives in the ambitious country.

He provides updates on those and the difficulties of completing the league season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE COSAFA SHOW EPISODE 6

Kennedy Mweene – 1:35

Motebang Sera – 12:17

Elvis Chetty – 18:49

How to stay in touch with COSAFA – 28:29

