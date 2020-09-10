PSL News 10.9.2020 06:11 pm

Lorch case delays player movements announcement at Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates (Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch alleged assault case might stall some of the developments that are happening at the club, a source at the Buccaneers has revealed. 

According to a source, the club was supposed to make some announcements regarding player movements this week, but with Lorch currently under investigation from the South African Police Service and the club following his alleged assault case lodged by his girlfriend – the team has decided to make his case a priority at the moment and some other things will follow.

“This is a very big issue and I think you saw with the statements from the club that they are taking this thing very seriously,” said the source.

“The investigation is going on and it’s something that needs to be dealt with accordingly. Pirates cannot condone such things as Gender Based Violence because we have to set to an example. There were things that were supposed to be announced, but at the moment we can’t do that because there is a burning issue with one of the players.”

The insider was reluctant to share more information about the announcements, only stating that player transfers and new signings will be shared with the public soon.

