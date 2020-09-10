Kaizer Chiefs coaching clearout continues as Shaun Bartlett leaves

Kaizer Chiefs have announce that they have agreed to an early termination of assistant coach Shaun Bartlett’s contract.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs sack Ernst Middendorp

The decision to release Bartlett comes just a day after Amakhosi parted ways with head coach Ernst Middendorp.

“We would like to once again thank both gentlemen for their service to Kaizer Chiefs over the last 21 months,” Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung told the club’s website on Thursday.

“We wish Shaun Bartlett all the best in his future endeavours.”

Bartlett joined Chiefs on a two-and-a-half year deal in December 2018 to assist Middendorp and it seems as though Amakhosi want to allow the incoming coach to bring his own assistant.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.