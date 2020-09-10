PSL News 10.9.2020 11:38 am

Kaizer Chiefs coaching clearout continues as Shaun Bartlett leaves

Khaya Ndubane
Shaun Bartlett, assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The decision to release Bartlett comes just a day after Amakhosi parted ways with head coach Ernst Middendorp.

Kaizer Chiefs have announce that they have agreed to an early termination of assistant coach Shaun Bartlett’s contract.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs sack Ernst Middendorp

“We would like to once again thank both gentlemen for their service to Kaizer Chiefs over the last 21 months,” Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung told the club’s website on Thursday.

“We wish Shaun Bartlett all the best in his future endeavours.”

Bartlett joined Chiefs on a two-and-a-half year deal in December 2018 to assist Middendorp and it seems as though Amakhosi want to allow the incoming coach to bring his own assistant.

