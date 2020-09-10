PSL News 10.9.2020 12:00 pm

Arrows marksman attracts interest from Europe

Golden Arrows could lose their top striker next season if reports coming out of Zimbabwe are anything to go by.

Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa says he is aware of all the interest in his services but will give offers from overseas first preference over the others.

Mutizwa’s performance for Abafana Be’sthende has attracted interest from club in the PSL and abroad but he revealed that he has indicated to his agent that they should look at offers from overseas first before making a decision on his next move.

Mutizwa has been with Arrows for two seasons and has been tipped to move from the KZN side at the end of last season but he opted to stay with coach Steve Komphela’s side.

“My wish when I was growing up was to play in Europe, and that is the dream that I’m still pursuing. I think it’s now time for me to consider moving to Europe having spent four years here in South Africa. It’s my dream to play in Europe, and I’ve had discussions with my management and said let us first consider the offer from Europe,” Mutizwa was quoted as saying by the Chronicle in Zimbabwe.

Mutizwa had a good season with Arrows in the lengthy 2019/20 Premier Soccer League campaign, the 26 year-old netting 13 Absa Premiership goals, to finish just three behind top scorers Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile.

