Kaizer Chiefs await CAS decision on transfer ban appeal

Kaizer Chiefs are awaiting a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), following their transfer ban appeal on Wednesday.

READ: Hunt denies Kaizer Chiefs contact after Middendorp sacking

Amakhosi were handed a two-window transfer ban by Fifa after they were found to have illegally signed Madagascan international ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana, who was contracted to Fosa Juniors back in 2018.

Chiefs have since appealed the decision and presented their case to CAS on Wednesday.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ appeal against their two-window transfer ban was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today, Wednesday 09 September,” read a statement from the club.

“The club will await the outcome on whether the appeal is successful or not.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs have started their search for a new coach following the dismissal of Ernst Middendorp on Wednesday.

Gavin Hunt, Benni McCarthy and Eric Tinkler have been mentioned as possible replacements for the German mentor.

Hunt, who has won four Absa Premiership titles – three with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits – is the clear favourite to take over as Amakhosi head coach.

Hunt, however, insists he has not spoken to Chiefs about taking over as head coach.

“No one (from Chiefs) has spoken to me,” said Hunt on Wednesday, when contacted by Phakaaathi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.