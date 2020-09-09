Kaizer Chiefs sack Ernst Middendorp

Ernst Middendorp has left Kaizer Chiefs with immediate effect, after the club lost out at the final hurdle to Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the Absa Premiership title.

Amakhosi announced the sacking on Wednesday afternoon, just a day after a meeting between management, the players and the technical team at Naturena.

“After reviews conducted by Kaizer Chiefs Chairman Kaizer Motaung and the club’s management, Amakhosi have decided to part ways with coach Ernst Middendorp with immediate effect,” read a statement from Chiefs.



Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung added: “We deliberated and considered many aspects related to the team, including our way of playing, our performances and the results before coming to the decision.

“We truly believed and hoped that our 50th anniversary year would be better, and it indeed looked promising. The decision taken is part of a strategy to have the team win trophies again and to make our supporters happy because they deserve better.”

“After giving the coach and the technical team the ammunition required to compete in the new season, there were some improvements, and this was evident during the first seven months of this 2019/2020 season.

“However, when the league restarted post-lockdown, things changed, and we looked a totally different side in our last eight league matches. We witnessed some heart-stopping performances and we were overtaken on the log in the last game of the season, which truly broke our hearts. We have to take responsibility – we can’t wait and allow this situation to continue.”

“We wish him (Middendorp) all the best for the future. We pride ourselves on having built a strong legacy and a culture based on winning,” the Chairman continues.

“We are aware that the supporters are hurting, and the outcry is too loud to ignore. It is important for our loyal supporters to know that we feel their pain. We are a listening organisation and we respect their right to express their dissatisfaction with the team’s overall performance.

“While we are wounded, we need to remember that the key principle of loyalty is showing unity and standing together in solidarity when the going gets tough.”

“We will announce the new coach before the team returns for pre-season training.

