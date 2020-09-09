Pitso lifts lid on Ngcongca’s possible departure from Sundowns

However, the player remained with the Chloorkop-based side and has since collected another league winners’ medal with the Brazilians this past weekend.

The Brazilians’ head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that while at the time Roeselare made their announcement, Downs were not aware of the move, there is a possibility that the 32-year-old might head back to Belgium as the 2019/20 season is drawing to an end.

“I think you know my heart and feelings about Anele. He is one of the most underrated right-backs in the country. Anele can play against a speedy winger, a strong winger… anything. Anele has the sense of positioning himself and he does not even make a lot of tackles if you can see,” said Mosimane.

“It would be sad to lose him to be honest, but I don’t know what is happening between the club and his agent because we are in the bubble. I would not like to lose him, I would be very happy to have Anele staying but I also have to accept if he wants to go, we have to understand the situation,” Mosimane added.

He continued: “He is experienced, the guy played in the Champions League in Europe and the guy has won many titles in Europe. I always root for him because he is one of the most underrated players. He does not get the praise that he deserves. Since Thapelo Morena got injured we have been stable and he helps us in organising because he is the captain of the team behind (actual) captain Hlompho Kekana. He is always chatting and advising the youngsters, coaching from the back.”

Ngcongca previously spent about a decade playing abroad where he represented Genk in Belgium and spent some time at Troyes in France.

