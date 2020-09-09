 
 
Chiefs shot themselves in the foot by letting Maluleka leave 

local soccer 30 seconds ago

There are so many factors that might have contributed to Kaizer Chiefs failure to win the Absa Premiership title, but I believe the biggest of them all has to be the void left by midfielder George Maluleka. 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
09 Sep 2020
04:47:23 PM
George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Maluleka was one of the key players in that Amakhosi squad playing over 20 games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. He was a vital player in central midfield for Chiefs and helped the club sustain their position at the top of the table. But, just because Maluleka decided to sign a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, the club decided to let him go before the resumption of the league, with his contract ending in June, leaving a huge gap. As the season resumed in August and with Chiefs looking to extend their lead at...

