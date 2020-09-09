PSL News 9.9.2020 11:27 am

Larsen confirms Polokwane City exit

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Clinton Larsen, Coach of Polokwane City. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

  Following the club failing to evade relegation at the end of the season, Polokwane City have parted ways with coach Clinton Larsen.

Larsen confirmed that he left the club at his own accord, after the club offered him an opportunity to stay with them next season when they campaign in the GladAfrica Championship.

Rise and Shine finished at the bottom of the league table with 25 points after 30 games. City lost their last game to Bidvest Wits 3-1 failing to collect the crucial maximum points they needed to survive relegation.

 

City met with Larsen on Tuesday to map a way forward for the club for next season, but Larsen decided to leave the team suggesting the offer made to him by the club wasn’t worth his while.

 

“Yes it’s true. Basically we met with management and I was made an offer by the club to stay on after relegation but I decided against taking the offer and declined it,” Larsen told Phakaaathi.

 

