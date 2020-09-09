Even Pitso would love to coach Chiefs or Pirates – Benni

Rumours have emerged that the sides could axe their coaches after a poor season that saw them both finishing the campaign without a trophy.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has been linked with the head coaching jobs at the Soweto giants.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on his Marawa TV show on Tuesday, McCarthy said he would not mind coaching either of the two teams.

“Growing up as a kid, I was a Chiefs supporter and therefore I have a soft spot for Kaizer Chiefs in my heart. Together with Manchester United, those were my two ‘loves’ when it comes to football. And then I had the privilege and honour to play for Orlando Pirates at the later stages of my career and I had an amazing time there. The team did well under the circumstances and we won the treble,” said McCarthy.

“So two of the greatest teams in South Africa and I have been a part of. One as a supporter and one as a former player. Two greats that I think any coach including coach Pitso [Mosimane]. If he gets an opportunity to manage Pirates or Chiefs, he would take it in a heart beat because South African football is Chiefs and Porates,” added the former Cape Town City coach.

When asked if he would be keen to work with his former coach Gavin Hunt as his assistant at one of the Soweto giants, McCarthy said: “You’re trying to say to me that Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho can work together. How is that going to work?”

McCarthy is currently in Scotland with his family and has often said he would welcome an opportunity to come back to South Africa.

