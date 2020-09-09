Pirates investigate Lorch’s alleged assault case 

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they are launching an investigation into the alleged assault case of their winger Thembinkosi Lorch as part of the club’s code of conduct for all their employees.

Lorch was arrested in his early on Monday and was released later on R2000 bail.

The winger is reported to have assaulted his girlfriend.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is initiating an investigation into the conduct of Thembinkosi Lorch. This is in line with the club’s Code of Conduct and Pledge that all Orlando Pirates employees including players are signatories to,” said the club on their statement.

“The Orlando Pirates Code of Conduct and specific Pledge against violence perpetrated against Women and Children impose duty on the club to investigate the allegations make against Lorch. The Code of Conduct and Pledge apply 24/7, on and off the field of play. The club investigation will commence with immediate effect.”

“Like manners once did, violence is now shaping and obsessing our society. If we do not stop it, it will stop us, and our children will have a bleak future.”

Orlando Pirates pledge:

We at Orlando Pirates recognise:

That women are the base and children the future of our society.

That violence against women and children is like waging a war on ourselves as a nation.

We at Orlando Pirates therefore pledge:

To be vocal and speak out against violence targeted at women and children.

To be exemplary through our deeds and serve as role models.

To be supportive to women and children affected by violence.

