Dan Malesela to dance in the top flight again with TS Galaxy

Former Chippa United coach Dan “Dance” Malesela will be back in the top flight next season, Phakaaathi has been reliably told.

Malesela last coached in the Absa Premiership over two years ago when he was at the Chilli Boys, who fired him following a string of unsatisfactory results.

He then joined then GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy who had just been formed by Tim Sukazi’s but was also released there after winning the 2019 Nedbank Cup as results in the league were hard to come by.

But according to a source, Malesela will be back with the Rockets who are set for their Premiership debut after securing Highlands Park’s top flight status.

“Malesela will be the coach assisted by Ashely Makhanya while Tyron Damons will be the goalkeeper coach. Mabhuti Khenyeza has been redeployed to the MDC team together with Essau Mtsweni but they will be working closely with the first team coaches so it will be almost a committe of coaches with Malesela however having the last say,” said the source.

Former Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns defender, Thabo Ntethe will meanwhile become the team manager after spending last season with the Rockets as a player.