Quinton Fortune joins coaching staff at Reading

Former Manchester United and Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune was on Tuesday appointed as a first team coach at English Championship side Reading.

The Cape Town-born Fortune was assistant coach of Manchester United’s Under-23 side last season, and has a Uefa A license, the highest recognised coaching license in European football.

We are pleased to confirm that Quinton Fortune and Nuno Gomes have both put pen to paper to sign coaching contracts with the Royals. The duo arrive as part of our new manager’s first team staff and joined Veljko Paunović on the training pitch for the first time this morning ???? — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) September 8, 2020

“Reading Football Club are pleased to confirm that Quinton Fortune and Nuno Gomes have both put pen to paper to sign coaching contracts with the Royals,” read a statement on the Reading official website.

“The duo arrive as part of our new manager’s first team staff and joined Veljko Paunović on the training pitch at Bearwood Park for the first time this morning.

“Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune joins the club as First Team Coach.

“The Cape Town-born coach played alongside our incoming Serbian boss at Atlético Madrid in the early part of their professional careers but is better known in the UK for seven years spent at Old Trafford.”

Reading announced Veljko Paunovic as their new head coach on August 29. Fortune played with Paunovic when they were both at Atletico Madrid in Spain’s La Liga in the late 1990s.

