Kaizer Chiefs attacker attracts Belgian interest

Kaizer Chiefs forward Dumisani Zuma has put the club in a tight spot, as he is said to be interested in joining a Belgian club who have been following his progress over the past year.

St Truiden are believed to be ready to make an offer to Amakhosi for the silky attacker, who was used sparingly by Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp this past season.

“Yes, there is serious interest in Zuma. That overseas club have been following him for a while and they liked what they saw. He fits their profile,” said a source.

However, with Amakhosi still unsure if they will be allowed to make new signings pending their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a two year transfer ban imposed by Fifa last year after they were found to have flouted rules when they acquired Aro Adriamirado Adrianarimanana, they night not be too keen to lose one of their better players.

Chiefs’ appeal to CAS is set to be heard on Wednesday.

“That’s the only thing I foresee perhaps standing on his way. But maybe they will let him go because they can ask St Truiden to wait until the January window period,” added the source.

Zuma was used mostly as an impact substitute by Amakhosi head coach Ernst Middendorp this season, making 24 league appearances, but only two from the start, scoring three goals.

The 25 year-old joined Amakhosi from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, but has never quite won a regular place in the starting line-up at Naturena.

