Black Leopards begin quest for Premiership survival

Black Leopards head coach Morgan Shivambu says it’s all about the play-offs now as the club tries to save their top flight status after finishing in 15th place at the end of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season.

Lidoda Duvha lost their last league game of the season, going down 3-0 to eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, while Baroka’s 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs took them above Lidoda Duvha on goal difference.

Shivambu will hope will be hoping for a better performance when Leopards take on Ajax Cape Town at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

“Now it’s all about the playoffs, we need to go back to the drawing board and be ready. We are playing on Wednesday, so we don’t have to look back,” said the Leopards coach.

The Limpopo side will be coming up against an Ajax side who led the way for most of the season in the GladAfrica Championship, only to lose out on automatic promotion to Swallows FC on goal difference.

The Cape side have started the play-offs well, coming back from 2-1 down to edge Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-2 at Rand Stadium on Sunday.

Ssubstitutes Sonwabile Mfencane and Keegan Johannes, who scored a beautiful volley on the day, got the vital goals for Calvin Marlin’s side, who could take complete charge of the play-offs if they can beat Leopards.

