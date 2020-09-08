Man United unveil Kaizer Chiefs-like zebra jersey

The Red Devils have released their third kit, which resembles – in its patterning – Kaizer Chiefs’ zebra kit from previous seasons.

Although the kits are designed by two different apparel manufactures in Adidas and Nike, they seem to look very similar, with United’s kit in black and white while Amakhosi’s jersey takes from the traditional black and gold colours of the club.

United is the second European side to release a kit for next season that looks similar to that of Chiefs after La Liga giants Barcelona dropped a Nike Jersey that is not far off from Amakhosi’s 50th anniversary celebration kit.

Supporters took the mickey out of the EPL giants’ jersey comparing it to Zebras in animated movies and prison inmates wearing black and white uniforms.

Bruno Fernandes taking a penalty in this kit: https://t.co/klIHCSYD2a pic.twitter.com/gK0uoskvnm — AB Basson (@AB__Basson) September 8, 2020

Man united 3rd kit is proudly sponsored by TomTom @omojerryLegbu @Boitumelo_MB pic.twitter.com/e9zYZnTymp

— Aik_declan (@DeclanAik) September 5, 2020

Man United’s 3rd kit Abo Zebra United pic.twitter.com/gisoRpsgeP — Harry Voldemort (@Waylin666) September 8, 2020

I hope this is not true. Coming here with Kaizer Chiefs Zebra Tendencies. https://t.co/HADeCZoWN1 — Fanele Grootman Tshabalala (@fackzo_san) September 5, 2020

Just wear the Zebra today pic.twitter.com/8l8vZG9NQG — NAMANJE SAPHANDA (@mfundocj) September 5, 2020

One wonders if this zebra kit will prove as good an omen for Manchester United as it did for Chiefs when they released it for the 2014/15 season and ended up winning their last Absa Premiership title.

United will kick off their English Premier League 2020/21 campaign against Crystal Palace on September 19.

While the United third kit was largely ridiculed on social media, meanwhile, there was one man who certainly managed to look good in it, United’s ageless legend David Beckham!

How did David Beckham make the ugliest united 3rd kit of all time look like THIS ???? pic.twitter.com/Q3usQifGLS — animal vegetable mineral man (@MuhammadSeedat_) September 8, 2020

