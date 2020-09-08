Man United unveil Kaizer Chiefs-like zebra jersey

PSL News 8.9.2020 12:16 pm

Manchester United seemed to have looked to Africa to find inspiration for their third kit for the upcoming season.

The Red Devils have released their third kit, which resembles – in its patterning – Kaizer Chiefs’ zebra kit from previous seasons.

Although the kits are designed by two different apparel manufactures in Adidas and Nike, they seem to look very similar, with United’s kit in black and white while Amakhosi’s jersey takes from the traditional black and gold colours of the club.

United is the second European side to release a kit for next season that looks similar to that of Chiefs after La Liga giants Barcelona dropped a Nike Jersey that is not far off from Amakhosi’s 50th anniversary celebration kit.

Supporters took the mickey out of the EPL giants’ jersey comparing it to Zebras in animated movies and prison inmates wearing black and white uniforms.

Man united 3rd kit is proudly sponsored by TomTom

— Aik_declan (@DeclanAik) September 5, 2020

One wonders if this zebra kit will prove as good an omen for Manchester United as it did for Chiefs when they released it for the 2014/15 season and ended up winning their last Absa Premiership title.

United will kick off their English Premier League 2020/21 campaign against Crystal Palace on September 19.

While the United third kit was largely ridiculed on social media, meanwhile, there was one man who certainly managed to look good in it, United’s ageless legend David Beckham!

 

